PDT Partners LLC Buys 96,579 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,579 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoPro alerts:

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $45,119.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $2,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 629,015 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 674,390 shares of company stock worth $6,499,525 in the last three months. 20.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoPro stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.