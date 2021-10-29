Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 34,200 VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of VanECk BDC Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $17.70.

