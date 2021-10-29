PDT Partners LLC Reduces Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,524,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRU opened at $114.59 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average of $111.41.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

