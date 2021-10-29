Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.