4,070,117 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,070,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 152,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290 in the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

