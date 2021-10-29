American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $33,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after buying an additional 1,340,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after buying an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock opened at $285.48 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.