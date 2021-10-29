Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $40.24 Million in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 422,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,239,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.57% of Brooks Automation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 115.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $113.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average of $93.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

