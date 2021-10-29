Haverford Trust Co. Has $358,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

ESGD stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average is $79.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.