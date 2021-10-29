Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $152,000 Investment in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth $65,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 3.29. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

