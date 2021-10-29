Haverford Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,101,000 after buying an additional 39,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,023,000 after buying an additional 185,095 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,411,000 after buying an additional 63,671 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after buying an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,099,000 after buying an additional 95,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.86.

NYSE CMI opened at $242.74 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.31 and a 200-day moving average of $243.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

