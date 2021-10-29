3,650 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Craig Hallum raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $68.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of -142.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $69.09.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

