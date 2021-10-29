Zacks: Analysts Expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. Centerra Gold posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC raised Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE CGAU traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. 907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.0556 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 14.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $4,523,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $4,284,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $5,800,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

