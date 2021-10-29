Realty Income (NYSE:O) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 317,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,399,376 shares.The stock last traded at $72.39 and had previously closed at $73.15.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

