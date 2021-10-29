Raymond James Reiterates “OUTPERFORM” Rating for OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Macquarie raised shares of OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OceanaGold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.56.

Shares of OGC traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.36. 628,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,740. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.33.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$224.36 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 100,000 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$237,000.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

