Methanex’s (MX) OUTPERFORM Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 60.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MX. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$76.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Methanex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.68.

Get Methanex alerts:

MX stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$55.30. 171,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,259. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$37.85 and a 12-month high of C$65.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 4.4384471 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Methanex news, Director Rudinauth Chadee purchased 1,451 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$45.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,906.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$395,845.76. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total value of C$44,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$894,605.18. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154 in the last 90 days.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.