AltaGas’ (ALA) “OUTPERFORM” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

AltaGas (TSE:ALA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALA. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.50.

ALA stock traded down C$0.43 on Friday, reaching C$25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,163. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.78. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$16.64 and a 12-month high of C$26.94. The firm has a market cap of C$7.21 billion and a PE ratio of 19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.8086374 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

