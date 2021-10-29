California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 882,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,005 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Sysco worth $68,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sysco by 13.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,295,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,772,000 after purchasing an additional 63,692 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Sysco by 10.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Sysco by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

