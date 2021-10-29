California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,046,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,084 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Amphenol worth $71,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.94. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.