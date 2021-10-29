California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,534,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,773 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $73,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

