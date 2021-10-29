California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,479 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MSCI were worth $76,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 34.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $1,657,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MSCI by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in MSCI by 1,151.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 87.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $655.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $667.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.14.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

