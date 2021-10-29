Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $9.43 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,743,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after buying an additional 647,203 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 180.3% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,680,000 after buying an additional 627,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after buying an additional 584,632 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM stock opened at $157.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.10. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $164.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,036. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.