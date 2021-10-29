First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 343,401 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1,248.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,401 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Constellation Brands worth $86,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ opened at $216.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.63. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

