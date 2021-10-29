Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $45.12 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,632,174 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.42% of Marathon Oil worth $45,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 184,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Marathon Oil by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

MRO stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

