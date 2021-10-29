Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 246,678 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $49,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.54. Galapagos NV has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $129.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $184.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

