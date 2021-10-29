Engine NO. 1 LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock worth $10,517,650. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $321.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.19 and its 200 day moving average is $284.42. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $323.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.19.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

