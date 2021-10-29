Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $41.90 Million Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,658 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $41,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $243.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.21. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.53 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.10.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total transaction of $5,032,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total transaction of $5,316,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,505,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,529 shares of company stock valued at $29,199,907 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

