Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 228,442 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,442 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 7.50% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $54,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $23,896,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $15,628,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.22.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $279,442.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $407,804.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,163 shares of company stock worth $1,550,221 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

