5,730 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.66.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.