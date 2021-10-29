Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Invests $35,000 in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,159,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at 2.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 2.57. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of 0.74 and a 12 month high of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.71 million and a PE ratio of -14.71.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

