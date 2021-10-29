1,509 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,966,000 after buying an additional 539,555 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $212.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $213.42. The company has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,126 shares of company stock worth $8,638,462. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

