Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 327.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,544 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $12,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,528,000 after purchasing an additional 72,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.51. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $93.61.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on SIG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,523 shares of company stock worth $4,306,120. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

