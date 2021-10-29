Engine NO. 1 LLC Acquires Shares of 3,853 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,853 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 15,155.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $65.20 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.64.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

