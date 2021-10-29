Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Issues Earnings Results

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FIX stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.66. 8,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,528. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

