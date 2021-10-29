Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 630,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 2.3% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $183,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 101,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.00. 193,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,879,047. The company has a market cap of $274.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

