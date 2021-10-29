The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 1.4% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $115,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 292.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40,355 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 694.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after acquiring an additional 884,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,263,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $324.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.20. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $347.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.