Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $129.21 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,648 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,711 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for 1.6% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.20% of Autodesk worth $129,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 19,046.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,794. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

