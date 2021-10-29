InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.91-$1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $343-$347 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $339.54 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,156. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 1.65. InMode has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut InMode from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

