Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.94. Piedmont Office Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.950-$1.980 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. 1,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,501 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

