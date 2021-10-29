Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.44

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $8.17. Lantronix shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 265,719 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $282.44 million, a PE ratio of -71.35 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lantronix during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Lantronix during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

