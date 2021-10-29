Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases 14,095 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $77,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.11. 52,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.64 and a 52-week high of $182.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

