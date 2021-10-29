Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Shares of ALGM stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,810. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $36.85.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $248,761.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,141.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 4,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $161,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,990 shares of company stock valued at $15,086,576 over the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALGM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

