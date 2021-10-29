Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.75

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$58.75 and traded as high as C$61.50. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$60.60, with a volume of 306,959 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CAR.UN. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.67.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of C$10.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.75.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.