Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 4,500 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $87,256,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 633.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,324,000 after buying an additional 501,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,195,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,138,000 after buying an additional 437,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX stock opened at $123.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $124.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.