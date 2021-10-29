Caxton Associates LP Makes New $293,000 Investment in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PPD by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.06.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. PPD’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.