Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,493 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 14.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRSR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

