Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $500.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $35.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $453.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,152. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $176.42 and a 52 week high of $433.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $377.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.68. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of -162.50, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 277.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Atlassian by 15.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,087,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

