IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. IDACORP updated its FY21 guidance to $4.80-4.90 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.800-$4.900 EPS.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.04. 1,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average is $102.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $110.21.

Get IDACORP alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.