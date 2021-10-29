Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.750-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Extra Space Storage also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.75 to $6.85 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.71.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR stock opened at $193.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.25 and a 200-day moving average of $164.71. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $194.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Extra Space Storage stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Extra Space Storage worth $77,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.