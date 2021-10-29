The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62-2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.The Ensign Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.600-$3.680 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.17.

The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.85. 2,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.52. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Ensign Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of The Ensign Group worth $23,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

