Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the September 30th total of 976,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDLNF remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 136,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,071. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. Greenland Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

Greenland Minerals Company Profile

Greenland Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral. Its projects include Iimaussaq Complex-Specialty Metals; Kvanefjeld-REEs, uranium, zinc; Sørensen; Zone 3; and Steenstrupfjeld. The company was founded on February 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

